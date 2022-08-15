1,663 new Covid inpatients, 30 more deaths

Tourists fill the top of a double-decker bus as it passes Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Sunday when the country logged 1,663 new Covid-19 patients and 30 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul).

The country registered 30 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,663 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 30 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,773 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Sunday morning.

All the 1,663 new patients were local cases.

On Sunday, 2,335 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 20,256 others were receiving treatment (down from 20,958 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,622,088 Covid-19 cases, including 2,398,653 this year, with 4,569,974 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,858 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,160 so far this year.