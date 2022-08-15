Section
Woman returning from Dubai is 5th monkeypox case
Woman returning from Dubai is 5th monkeypox case

published : 15 Aug 2022 at 13:40

writer: Online Reporters

Travellers crowd Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. The latest monkeypox case arrived here on Aug 14, from Dubai. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Travellers crowd Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. The latest monkeypox case arrived here on Aug 14, from Dubai. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand has registered its fifth case of monkeypox, a Thai woman who returned from Dubai.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on Monday that the woman, aged 25, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday.

She fell sick before her flight and cooperated well with health personnel on her arrival.

Health officials noticed blisters on her body and a test confirmed her infection with monkeypox. The woman had already been admitted to hospital for treatment, Dr Opas said.

Only the two foreigners who sat next to the woman on the flight were deemed high-risk contacts. They were advised to take a test for the disease. However, statistically there was no record of people sitting next to an infected person catching the disease, he said.

Dr Opas said no infection had been detected in the high-risk contacts of the previous four cases in Thailand. Worldwide, there were more than 30,000 known monkeypox cases, and only six had died, he said.

