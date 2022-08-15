Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life

Rescue workers inside the fire-gutted interior of Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, on Aug 5. (Photo: Sawan Boriboon Foundation)

The Mountain B pub fire on Aug 5 in Chon Buri's Sattahip district claimed its 19th life on Monday, when a 23-year-old woman with critical burns died at Chon Buri Hospital.

Her mother, Veena Insiri, 54, a teacher at Wat Ban Laeng Community School, posted on her Facebook page that her daughter Atitaya, known as Ice, succumbed to her injuries at 2.50am.

Atitaya's boyfriend was 30-year-old singer Chatchai, known as Im, who died in the flames at the pub on the early morning of Aug 5.

She was among those patrons who suffered critical injuries. She had burns all over her body. After one night of treatment at Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip district, Atitaya was transferred to Chon Buri Hospital, where she was put on a ventilator in intensive care.

Her mother said Atitaya's condition had steadily declined. She developed blood poisoning and went into shock, leading to her death.

Funeral rites will be held at Wat Na Takhwan in Muang district of Rayong.