ACT praises Chadchart's anti-graft plan

Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT), on Monday praised Bangkok's plan to prohibit state officials from receiving gifts and services from businesses, vendors and the public.

On Facebook on Monday, Mr Mana praised governor Chadchart Sittipunt's stance, saying he was courageous.

Mr Mana said although the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s plan to prohibit officials from receiving gifts may not be achieved completely, Mr Chadchart's intention is brave.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, state officials are allowed to receive gifts worth less than 3,000 baht. However, state officials should refrain from receiving gifts and services from restaurants, pubs, bars, golf courses and saunas, it says.

Superiors must serve as a role model for others in battling corruption, Mr Mana said. "The no-gift policy for state officials and politicians is internationally accepted and has been implemented in the private sector," he said. "But up until now, there has never been an agency serious enough to take action on the matter."

Mr Mana said the BMA's move will help everyone, and improve the image of the country, especially in during international corruption assessments.

"Leaders who have a clear vision and courage will be the key factor in anti-corruption," he said. "However, it also depends on the people and vendors whether they will oppose or ignore the matter."