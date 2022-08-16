Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
ACT praises Chadchart's anti-graft plan
Thailand
General

ACT praises Chadchart's anti-graft plan

published : 16 Aug 2022 at 09:08

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT), on Monday praised Bangkok's plan to prohibit state officials from receiving gifts and services from businesses, vendors and the public.

On Facebook on Monday, Mr Mana praised governor Chadchart Sittipunt's stance, saying he was courageous.

Mr Mana said although the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s plan to prohibit officials from receiving gifts may not be achieved completely, Mr Chadchart's intention is brave.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, state officials are allowed to receive gifts worth less than 3,000 baht. However, state officials should refrain from receiving gifts and services from restaurants, pubs, bars, golf courses and saunas, it says.

Superiors must serve as a role model for others in battling corruption, Mr Mana said. "The no-gift policy for state officials and politicians is internationally accepted and has been implemented in the private sector," he said. "But up until now, there has never been an agency serious enough to take action on the matter."

Mr Mana said the BMA's move will help everyone, and improve the image of the country, especially in during international corruption assessments.

"Leaders who have a clear vision and courage will be the key factor in anti-corruption," he said. "However, it also depends on the people and vendors whether they will oppose or ignore the matter."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore must compromise over law on sex between men: deputy PM

Singapore is seeking a compromise in its review of a colonial-era law banning sex between men, as the rule is a marker for important values society cares about, said deputy prime minister Lawrence Wong.

11:11
Thailand

MP 'Madame Dear' quits PPRP

List-MP Watanya Bunnag, also known as Madame Dear, has resigned from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), forfeiting her House seat, in a show of discontent after a bid to amend the election bill collapsed for lack of a quorum on Monday.

10:31
Business

Economy to continue growing despite disappointing Q2: Bank of Thailand

Despite a weaker-than-expected second quarter, the economy is expected to continue growing in the second half of the year as tourism picks up, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Tuesday, suggesting gradual policy tightening may continue.

10:23