1,508 new Covid inpatients, 29 more deaths

A girl registers for Covid-19 vaccination at a shopping mall in Nonthaburi province on Aug 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill).

The country registered 29 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,508 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 30 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,663 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Monday morning.

All the 1,508 new patients were local cases.

On Monday, 2,023 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 19,712 others were receiving treatment (down from 20,256 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,623,596 Covid-19 cases, including 2,400,161 this year, with 4,571,997 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,887 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,189 so far this year.