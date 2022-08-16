Section
Warrant out for 'real owner' of Mountain B pub
Thailand
General

Warrant out for 'real owner' of Mountain B pub

published : 16 Aug 2022 at 11:31

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

The exterior of the fire-gutted Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
The Pattaya Court on Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of Somyos Panprasong, 55, in connection with the deadly fire at Mountain B pub in Chon Buri's Sattahip district early on Aug 5, police said.

The warrant was issued after police obtained solid evidence that Mr Somyos is in fact the owner of and investor in the pub, which was run by his son Pongsiri Panprasong, 27.

Mr Somyos is charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries and setting up and operating an entertainment venue without permission.

A team of police were reportedly sent to Mr Somyos'  house in Soi Thamwithaya 1 in tambon Sattahip to execute the warrant on Tuesday morning. There were unconfirmed reports he planned to surrender. 

