Beer truck overturns, driver killed
Thailand
General

Beer truck overturns, driver killed

published : 16 Aug 2022 at 12:27

writer: Chakrapan Natanri

A trailer-truck loaded with boxes of beer lies upside down on the side of a road in Khon Kaen's Puay Noy district on Tuesday morning. The driver was killed. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)
KHON KAEN: A trailer-truck loaded with cartons of beer overturned on a curve in Puay Noi district on Tuesday morning, killing the driver who was trapped underneath it.

The accident occurred about 7.30am at Moo 1 village in tambon Sa Kaew on the road between Khon Kaen's Puay Noy and Maha Sarakham's Na Chuak districts, Pol Capt Ratchanon Sirikij, deputy chief investigator of Puay Noy police station, said.

Emergency responders reported that the Hino 22-wheeler was lying upside down on the side of the road,  after failing to take a bend.

Rescuers used hydraulic jacks to force-open a door of the truck cabin and get to the trapped driver. He was dead.

The driver was identified as Apichart Phupuak, 44, from Chaiyaphum's Nong Bua Daeng district. His body was taken to Puay Noy Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Pol Capt Ratchanon said the driver was the only person in the truck. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The beer company had been informed of the accident. Damage to the cargo of beer was estimated at 1.5 million baht.

