Safety checks for Khao San nightspots

Officials check the safety standard of entertainment venues on Khao San Road in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: City Hall)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is boosting safety inspections at Khao San Road night entertainment venues in a bid to increase tourist safety.

Greater public attention to such venues' safety standards comes after a blaze earlier this month engulfed the Mountain B pub in Chon Buri's Sattahip district, killing 19 people.

Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej on Tuesday told media that the move is part of a broader effort to ensure safety standards are maintained in venues across the city.

In Phra Nakhon district, the BMA has ordered the closure of a restaurant and pub on Khao San Road until it can improve its structural safety, while 11 others have been suspended as they didn't meet hygiene standards, Ms Tavida said.

She said district officers have also been receiving complaints from residents about noise, hygiene and overcrowded Khao San Road pubs.

As people are often packed in night spots along Khao San Road, the BMA wanted to make sure that each venue has emergency exits with more than one entrance door, she said, adding that business owners must ensure that such exits are not obstructed in any way.

Street vendors in the surrounding area likewise need to ensure their stalls do not block building exits, Ms Tavida said.

The BMA has already discussed with Phra Nakhon councillor Sasithorn Prasitpornudom how to best assist venue owners and operators in regards to security and health issues, she said.

The councillor said that she will work closely with the district officers to monitor the safety of Khao San Road entertainment venues.

Ms Tavida said Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on June 20 ordered an increase in the inspections of such venues so to ensure safety standards are met.

Safety inspections are currently being carried out by each district office each week with the accompanying report being submitted to the BMA every Tuesday, Ms Tavida said.

Earlier this month, the BMA said it had found 83 entertainment venues with safety issues, she said.

Local authorities are following up on how these venues are making improvements, Ms Tavida added.