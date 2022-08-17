2,461 new Covid inpatients, 28 more deaths

A health professional vaccinates a man against Covid-19 at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Covid-19 Information Centre).

The country registered 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,461 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 29 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,508 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,460 local cases and one imported case.

On Tuesday, 2,243 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 19,902 others were receiving treatment (up from 19,712 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,626,057 Covid-19 cases, including 2,402,622 this year, with 4,574,240 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,915 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,217 so far this year.