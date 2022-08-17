Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,461 new Covid inpatients, 28 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,461 new Covid inpatients, 28 more deaths

published : 17 Aug 2022 at 07:50

writer: Online Reporters

A health professional vaccinates a man against Covid-19 at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Covid-19 Information Centre).
A health professional vaccinates a man against Covid-19 at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Covid-19 Information Centre).

The country registered 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,461 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 29 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,508 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,460 local cases and one imported case.

On Tuesday, 2,243 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 19,902 others were receiving treatment (up from 19,712 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,626,057 Covid-19 cases, including 2,402,622 this year, with 4,574,240 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,915 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,217 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Business

TCT says local industry lagging

Thai tourism is lagging behind neighbouring countries in terms of tourism development and practical solutions to cushion the impact of the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and economic setbacks, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT).

08:00
Thailand

2,461 new Covid inpatients, 28 more deaths

The country registered 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,461 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

07:50
Business

Minister to mull noodle price hike

The commerce minister ordered the Internal Trade Department to consider the request of makers of the five largest instant noodle brands to allow them to raise their prices.

06:24