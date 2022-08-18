Telemedicine apps take off

NHSO Deputy Secretary-General Atthaporn Limpanyalert

Insured Covid-19 patients can now receive remote treatment via three applications -- Good Doctor, Mordee and Clicknic. Over 5,300 patients have registered for telemedicine apps since July 11, said the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

NHSO Deputy Secretary-General Atthaporn Limpanyalert said on Wednesday that Covid-19 patients in the so-called green group, meaning they only have mild conditions, and elderly patients in the 608 group who have underlying medical conditions have received telemedicine services over the past month. The number of registered patients, as of Wednesday, was 5,388.

He said the service was initially made available for people who hold universal healthcare coverage, as well as local authorities and government officials who are entitled to such welfare benefits.

However, those who are insured under the Social Security Fund (SSF) have also registered, prompting the NHSO to work with the Social Security Office (SSO) to reimburse the service.

On Monday, the NHSO announced that all Covid-19 patients who are insured under the SSF can receive remote treatment from all three telemedicine applications, said Dr Atthaporn.

Eligible patients can register as soon as they test positive. Medical staff will prescribe treatment and follow up via mobile apps without charge.

Molnupiravir and Favipiravir pills will only be prescribed for those with more severe symptoms.

Clicknic is available for both groups of patients. More information can be found on its Line account (@clicknic). However, Mordee only serves the green group. More details are available on its official Line account (@mordeeapp). Both services operate nationwide.

Green group patients who live in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani and Samut Prakan, can register for Good Doctor Technology by chatting on Line (@gdtt) or filling out an online form (https://forms.gle/YKVMKy1p8FRDDBje7).