Digital lottery vendors given option to sell below 80 baht

Digital lottery tickets on offer via the Paotang mobile app at 80 baht a piece.

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) has given sellers of digital tickets the option of reducing the price below 80 baht for the Sept 1 draw.

GLO board chairman Lavaron Sangsnit said on Thursday that 10.3 million digital lottery tickets were distributed through the Paotang mobile app for the Sept 1 draw.

On Aug 17, the first day of the Sept 1 issue, about 7.1 million tickets had been purchased by 950,000 buyers.

For this draw, the GLO had added a new option allowing sellers to reduce the retail price of digital tickets to below the official 80 baht, Mr Lavaron said.

“Our target for this year is to sell 20 million digital lottery tickets at 80 baht a piece. We want people to set the price of lottery tickets and reject sellers of overpriced tickets who take advantage of them.

"This will play a part in forcing down the price of lottery tickets sold in the markets,’’ Mr Lavaron said.

Printed lottery tickets are officially priced at 80 baht but routinely sell at 100 baht and even as high as 120 baht. Only unpopular numbers or single left-over tickets are offered at 80 baht.