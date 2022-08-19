2,110 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths

A health official shows a liquid favipiravir preparation, which was developed by the Queen Sirikit National Institute for Child Health to treat children with Covid-19. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu).

The country registered 27 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,110 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 29 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,143 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Thursday morning.

All the new 2,110 patients were local cases.

On Thursday, 2,028 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 20,048 others were receiving treatment (up from 19,993 the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,630,310 Covid-19 cases, including 2,406,875 this year, with 4,578,291 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,971 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,273 so far this year.