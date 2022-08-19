Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,110 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,110 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths

published : 19 Aug 2022 at 07:49

writer: Online Reporters

A health official shows a liquid favipiravir preparation, which was developed by the Queen Sirikit National Institute for Child Health to treat children with Covid-19. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu).
A health official shows a liquid favipiravir preparation, which was developed by the Queen Sirikit National Institute for Child Health to treat children with Covid-19. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu).

The country registered 27 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,110 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 29 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,143 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Thursday morning.

All the new 2,110 patients were local cases.

On Thursday, 2,028 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 20,048 others were receiving treatment (up from 19,993 the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,630,310 Covid-19 cases, including 2,406,875 this year, with 4,578,291 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,971 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,273 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Jab centre to stay open extra month

Bang Sue Grand Station's Central Vaccination Centre (CVC) will remain open another month until the end of September as the country works to meet the target of providing first booster shots to at least 60% of the population.

08:01
Thailand

2,110 new Covid inpatients, 27 more deaths

The country registered 27 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,110 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

07:49
Business

Spotlight on fixed broadband

National Telecom (NT), the state-owned telecom enterprise, is weighing options on how to handle its loss-making fixed broadband business.

06:52