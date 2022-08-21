Govt frets over Rohypnol sales

Rohypnol is a controlled psychotropic substance (Supplied photo)

The government has ordered authorities to sweep out manufacturers and vendors who illegally produce or sell Rohypnol, aka the blue tongue pill, to curb abuse of the drug among teenagers.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul on Saturday said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was concerned over illegal sales on online platforms.

Rohypnol abuse caught the public's attention after a 25-year-old man shot 16 rounds at his friend's home in Nong Khang Plu, Bangkok, on Aug 11. When he was caught the man admitted chewing Rohypnol.

Ms Traisuree said Gen Prayut had asked the Royal Thai Police to work with the ministries of Public Health and Digital Economy and Society to track the source of the drug.

"Online shopping is a popular channel, notably among teenagers. They have a range of illegal products there," she said.

The premier also instructed state agencies to suppress criminal activities on online platforms, she said.

The Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT) had warned the public that Rohypnol is a controlled psychotropic substance.

Under the Psychotropic Substances Act 2016, the drug must be taken under the supervision of doctors, dentists and veterinarians and cannot be bought in general stores.

However, word about Rohypnol has spread from foreign countries. Teens keep the drug in their mouths until they are intoxicated. They also mix it with alcohol to boost its effect as a date-rape drug.

Authorities found the drug is sold via online platforms without permission from the Public Health Ministry. The offence carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and/or a fine of up to 400,000 baht.