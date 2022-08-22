Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

The crime scene is cordoned off, in front of the accused man's hair salon at a Lotus superstore mall in Muang district of Pathum Thani on Thursday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: The owner of a hair salon surrendered to police and was being held in custody after an unhappy customer and her husband were stabbed to death over the weekend.

Police from Pak Klong Rangsit station on Monday sought a court order to prolong the detention of Prasart Rangyai, 51, the owner of Pimmy Hair Salon at a Lotus superstore mall in tambon Bang Kadi of Muang district.

Mr Prasart turned himself in to police about 11pm on Saturday after a man and woman were murdered in the mall near his salon about 3pm that day.

According to police, he said that he stabbed them after they refused to leave his shop and threatened to sue him and file a complaint with the Lotus mall management.

Warisara Wimulrakchart, 41, was fatally stabbed in her chest and her husband Weerapong Pumpruek in his neck, in front of their horrified 8-year-old daughter. Both were supporting actors on a TV channel.

They both died at the scene of the attack. The assailant fled on a motorcycle.

The couple's eldest daughter, aged 20, said that her mother earlier told her that a hairdresser had cut her hair too short and in the wrong style.

Kwang, the 27-year-old hairdresser who attended to Warisara last Thursday, said she had already apologised to the woman, who also had another branch of the salon fix her hair.

Later, the client returned with her husband and insisted on speaking with the shop owner.

The slain woman's father, Chuchart Wimulrakchart, 60, said his daughter returned to the shop for a talk with the shop owner after they had argued over the phone.

Security camera footage showed the killer drawing a knife from his pocket while he was standing and talking with the couple. He stabbed each victim once.

Mr Prasart was charged with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a weapon in public.