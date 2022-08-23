Foreign street racers arrested in Pattaya

Section
Thailand
General

published : 23 Aug 2022 at 10:46

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Police out on a Pattaya street on Monday night, during the operation against street-racing foreign motorcyclists. (Photo: Chaiyut Pupattanapong)
Police out on a Pattaya street on Monday night, during the operation against street-racing foreign motorcyclists. (Photo: Chaiyut Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Police cracked down on young motorcyclists from Middle East countries causing a huge public nuisance by illegally racing on the streets of Pattaya, making 30 arrests on Monday night.

The operation involved about 30 Pattaya and tourist police and started about 9pm.

They deployed to areas where local residents had complained about illegal street racing, backed up by recordings from surveillance cameras. 

About 30 foreigners, most of them from Middle East countries, were arrested and charged with traffic violations and causing a public nuisance.

Pol Col Kulachart Kulachai, the Pattaya police chief, said there had been previous arrests but these groups  continued to race. Probably because they did not understand Thai traffic laws, he added.

