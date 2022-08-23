Mother seeks B66m for daughter's death on campus

Nitaya Rungsathit, mother of the medical student killed by a bus on Khon Kaen University campus, arrives at Muang police station in Khon Kaen for talks with university representatives. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: The mother of a medical student who died in an accident on the Khon Kaen University campus in Muang district on Aug 10 is seeking 66 million baht compensation from the university.

Arunnapa Watanapanich, or Nong Eye, 19, a second-year student in the faculty of medicine, was hit by a bus operated by the university's faculty of nursing at a T-junction on the campus.

Her mother, Nitaya Rungsathit, 55, is seeking compensation from the university.

Police arranged talks between Ms Nitaya and Assoc Prof Piansak Pakdi, deputy rector for student affairs, Asst Prof Pakwilai Srisaeng, dean of the faculty of nursing, and the driver of the bus involved.

Pol Co Preecha Kengsarakij, the Muang police superintendent, and Pol Lt Col Supan Sukpilaikul, an investigator, were present as witnesses.

Ms Nitaya said afterwards that she had requested 66 million baht in compensation. The amount was based on Arunnapa having graduated at the age of 25 and worked as a doctor in government service until she retired at 60 with an averaged income of 5,000 baht per day. She would have earned about 66 million baht in total.

The university representatives agreed to present her request to the university council for consideration.

Another meeting had been scheduled for Sept 12, to report their response.

Ms Nitaya said she wanted to meet the university rector in person to arrange a settlement.

She also said she had been promised an initial sum of 130,000 baht from the university, but had so far received nothing.