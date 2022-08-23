6.4m meth pills seized in Chiang Rai

The 6.4 million methamphetamine pills seized on Sunday in Chiang Rai's Chiang Khong district are shown to reporters at Provincial Police Region 5 headquarters in Chiang Mai. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG RAI: Police seized 6.4 million methamphetamine pills following a car chase in Chiang Khong district early on Sunday.

About 4am, a white Ford pickup sped through a checkpoint in front of the Chiang Khong district office, defying signals to stop for a search, Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai said.

Police gave chase.

The pursuit ended about 11 kilometres later when the pickup ran into the earth dyke of an irrigation system at Ban Phaen village in tambon Sathan and ground to a halt. the two men in the pickup fled.

Police found in the pickup 32 sacks containing about 6.4 million meth pills.

The vehicle and the drugs were taken to Chiang Khong police station for legal procedures.