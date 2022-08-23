Chinese couple arrested for mailing heroin to Australia

Chinese drug suspects, Jan Dai, second left, and Jiali Xie, second right, are arrested outside a chicken and rice shop in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom, on Monday. (Police photo supplied)

A Chinese couple have been arrested after 4 kilogrammes of heroin were found inside a parcel they mailed to Australia from Thailand.

Armed with an arrest warrant dated July 25 issued by the Criminal Court, narcotics suppression police on Monday apprehended Jun Dai, 42, and his lover Jiali Xie, 28, in front of a khao man kai (steamed rice topped with chicken) shop in tambon Rai Khing in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom province.

Narcotics Suppression Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sarayuth Sanguanpokhai said on Tuesday that the NSB had examined a parcel which was sent by postal service to Australia. Inside, they found 4.19kg of heroin. The senders of the parcel were Jun Dai and Jiali Xie.

A warrant was obtained from the Criminal Court, leading to the arrest of the couple in Nakhon Pathom. They were charged with having a category one drug (heroin) in possession and attempting to smuggle it out of the country.

Police also impounded their assets, which included six condominium rooms in Bangkok's Ratchada and Sathorn areas and in Pattaya, a car, cash and gold - worth about 9.3 million baht in total - for investigation whether they were obtained with the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The two suspects denied the charges, saying they sent the parcel for some other people, unaware that it contained drugs.

They were handed over to the NSB's Division 3 for legal proceedings.