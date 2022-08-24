Section
Govt nod for B983m Cambodia loan
Thailand
General

Govt nod for B983m Cambodia loan

published : 24 Aug 2022 at 06:11

newspaper section: News

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to loan Cambodia 983 million baht to fund a new road construction project, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The Budget Bureau will from 2024 until 2026 supply the first half of the road construction loans, 491.50 million baht, while the rest will come from overseas funding sources, she said.

Certain conditions will be imposed for the construction of the NR67 highway (Siem Reap-Anlong Veng-Chong Sangam) in Oddar Meanchey province, connecting Siem Reap to Thailand through Sri Sa Ket province, she said.

Cambodia will purchase at least 50% of construction materials for the project from Thailand and hire Thai contractors.

