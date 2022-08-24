'Transparent' probe into abuse claims

Kornsasi: Allegedly tortured her maid.

A police corporal accused of torturing a former female soldier who worked as her maid has told investigators that she landed her job as a police officer through a connection.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, assistant national police chief, on Tuesday told a news programme that Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem, 44, allegedly confessed to police that she graduated with a high vocational certificate in accounting in Ratchaburi.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate said the accused policewoman, who is attached to the Special Branch Bureau 1 of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), decided to apply to be a police officer and finally secured the job with the help of someone she referred to as phu yai, or a senior figure, in 2017.

The officer also admitted that Pol Cpl Kornsasi offered the victim a job as a soldier but the details of how she became a maid were not disclosed.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate said the policewoman reiterated that she also worked as a coordinator for a senator but there was no evidence to back up her claim.

The assistant national police chief gave his assurances that the investigation was being conducted in a transparent manner.

The investigation team agreed that forced labour and physical abuse had been committed against the victim, he added. Police have pressed human trafficking-related charges against the accused police officer who could face between eight to 20 years in jail or life imprisonment.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate also said there has been no medical proof from psychiatrists that would confirm Pol Cpl Kornsasi suffered from a mental condition that might have driven her to harm the victim.

Furthermore, Pol Cpl Kornsasi has demonstrated she is able to work normally and showed no sign of a mental disorder.

To be certain, Pol Cpl Kornsasi was brought for a psychological exam at a state-run hospital on Tuesday. Details of the examination will be disclosed to the public on Friday.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate also said police will summon all suspects for questioning including a male police corporal who was suspected of being complicit in the physical abuse of the victim. The corporal also recorded a video clip.

On Tuesday, deputy police spokesman, Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said the police division she is attached to has launched a disciplinary probe against her.

Pol Cpl Kornsasi was denied bail by Ratchaburi Court on Monday after she handed herself in to police on Saturday.