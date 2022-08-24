Section
Policeman wounded when base attacked
Thailand
General

Policeman wounded when base attacked

published : 24 Aug 2022 at 13:10

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

NARATHIWAT: A policeman was wounded when insurgents attacked the base of a special operations unit in Cho Airong district on Tuesday night.

Special Operation Unit 31 was attacked about 7.10pm, Pol Lt Col Mad-usen Senheem, deputy chief of Cho Airong police, said.

Gunmen opened fire at the base and threw pipe bombs. They were met with return fire before fleeing.

When the firefight ended, Pol L/Cpl Akapol Buachan was found to have been hit in the abdomen by bomb shrapnel. He was admitted to Cho Airong Hospital.

