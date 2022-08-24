Rangers injured by bomb
published : 24 Aug 2022 at 14:29
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
NARATHIWAT: Two rangers were wounded by a bomb explosion in Rueso district on Wednesday, police said.
They were part of a team of engineers from Ranger Task Force 46 who were building a house for Noy Supavej, a woman from a poor family, in Moo 2 village in tambon Rueso.
About 11.20am two men arrived on a motorcycle and one threw a pipe bomb at the rangers.
Two rangers were wounded - Ekapong Pongsawat and Amsan Salae. They were rushed to Rueso Hospital.