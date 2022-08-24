Section
Rangers injured by bomb
Thailand
General

Rangers injured by bomb

published : 24 Aug 2022 at 14:29

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Police on the road in front of the house being built by army engineers in Narathiwat's Rueso district, where two rangers were injured in a pipe bomb attack by two men on a motorcycle. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Police on the road in front of the house being built by army engineers in Narathiwat's Rueso district, where two rangers were injured in a pipe bomb attack by two men on a motorcycle. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: Two rangers were wounded by a bomb explosion in Rueso district on Wednesday, police said.

They were part of a team of engineers from Ranger Task Force 46 who were building a house for Noy Supavej, a woman from a poor family, in Moo 2 village in tambon Rueso. 

About 11.20am two men arrived on a motorcycle and one threw a pipe bomb at the rangers.

Two rangers were wounded - Ekapong Pongsawat and Amsan Salae. They were rushed to Rueso Hospital. 

