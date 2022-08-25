Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Castration bill makes the cut
Thailand
General

Castration bill makes the cut

published : 25 Aug 2022 at 08:07

newspaper section: News

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

A coalition of activists carried messages denouncing sexual violence in Bangkok in April. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
A coalition of activists carried messages denouncing sexual violence in Bangkok in April. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill allowing recidivist sex offenders and violent criminals to voluntarily receive chemical castration.

The bill of preventive measures of sexual recidivism or violent crimes was passed by 292 votes with one vote against and one abstention. It will be proposed for royal endorsement before coming into effect.

Palang Pracharath MP for Bangkok Patcharin Sumsiripong, who proposed the law with the Justice Ministry, said it will help reduce repeat offending.

She said the focus will be on three serious crimes, namely, sexual violations including rape and harassment, murder or aggravated assault, and offences that infringe on people's freedom such as abduction.

The bill passed its reading in the House in February and in the Senate in July. The Senate amended some sections and the law returned to the House yesterday.

The law requires the use of a drug that reduced testosterone levels to be approved by a committee and ordered by the court. Convicts who agree to receive the injection can ask to have their prison terms shortened.

The procedure must be carried out by at least two specialists, psychiatric and medical. The bill also requires the offenders to be monitored for 10 years. They must wear electronic monitoring bracelets after their release for a period of time.

South Korea, Russia, Poland and some parts of the United States have also turned to chemical castration to reduce repeat offending.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
World

Mahathir: Jailed Najib 'highly likely' to get royal pardon

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that the disgraced former premier Najib Razak, who he helped bring down, was likely to receive a royal pardon and be released from a 12-year jail sentence for graft that he began this week.

11:30
Business

Domestic car sales soared in July

Car sales in Thailand jumped 22.1% in July from a year earlier to 64,033 units, helped by an easing of Covid-19 curbs and last year's low base, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

11:22
Business

Thailand expects 4.5m foreign tourists from Jan to Aug

Thailand expects 4.5 million foreign tourists will have visited by the end of August this year as entry rules were eased to support the vital tourism sector, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Thursday.

11:14