Senate's anti-torture bill gets nod

A Senate-drafted bill criminalising torture and forced disappearances was approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill passed with 287 votes in favour, one against and one abstention during a parliamentary meeting.

It was reported the bill had passed the third reading vetted by the Senate on Aug 9, after details were adjusted by the Lower House.

Move Forward party-list MP Nattawut Buaprathum and Kamolsak Leewamoh, Prachachat Party MP for Narathiwat said despite many details being amended the bill still protected human dignity.

Democrat Party-list MP Suthat Ngernmuen and the party's MP for Songkhla Surin Palarae agreed to support the bill while stressing the need for the country's laws to effectively deal with the issues of torture and enforced disappearances.

Adilan Ali-ishak, a Palang Pracharath Party MP for Yala, said despite the amendments to the bill, its main principles remained intact.

He added there was a consensus among lawmakers that the revised bill can elevate the legal standards needed to deal with torture and enforced disappearances.

"Residents in the southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, as well as four districts in Songkhla, had no laws that could secure them justice but now this bill offers them a way forward," said Mr Adilan.

"I hope all parties support such laws that can provide justice to everyone. I must thank every senator and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for backing this law," he said.

In other news, Nantiwat Samart, secretary to the minister of foreign affairs, posted on his Facebook account saying Hissien Brahim Taha, secretary-general of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its representatives will today visit Thailand as guests of the government.

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental organisation after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states covering four continents.

The OIC bills itself as the collective voice of the Muslim world which acts to ensure and safeguard their interests.

It has also paid attention to the unrest in Thailand's southernmost provinces where many Muslims live.

OIC representatives will meet the premier and foreign affairs minister, as well as the Supreme Patriarch and representatives from the Sheikhul Islam Office.

They will also visit Bangkok's Kudi Chin neighbourhood where there have been communities of several faiths living in close proximity since the Rattanakosin period.