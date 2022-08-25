Chadchart lauds 'Open Bangkok'

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspects a clean-up operation in Klong Lat Phrao in Huai Khwang district in July. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

City Hall is launching the "Open Bangkok" project to make the capital a liveable city for all, governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

Speaking at the annual investment conference "Thailand Focus 2022", Mr Chadchart said he hoped to transform Bangkok into a better place under the concept "Transparency, Accountability, Participatory".

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened up more by uploading reports on its work, including the budget passed last week.

Every unit was told to put data online in a readable format to enable citizens to track the progress of the BMA's work.

"It is the first time in our history that we have uploaded such budget information during a reading by the council and it is in a format that people can use and read easily, especially for the younger generation that wants to know how we spend the money and they can analyse it without cost," he said.

"So, transparency comes when we open the data. It is also a way to fight corruption."

The Traffy Fondue programme had forged connections within the BMA and between the BMA and the public in which people can report problems in their district directly to their administrative unit. "Anyone who reports is anonymous. The BMA has assigned three people in each district to monitor Traffy Fondue to solve problems quickly," Mr Chadchart said.

The BMA also created the Bangkok Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee to allow it and the private sector to consult on various matters.

One problem was that the BMA could not collect land and property tax effectively. The BMA would have to seek collaboration with the private sector.

"Our task is not only to manage the city but also restore trust, confidence and hope in the democratic system," he added.