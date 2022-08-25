Senior cops transferred after unreported armed holdup at illegal casino

The gun-holding robber is seen collecting banknotes from a box on a gambling table in a brief video posted on the Facebook page Survive. (Screenshot)

Five senior officers at Din Daeng police station were transferred and will be investigated following an unconfirmed 300,000-baht robbery at a gambling den operating illegally within their jurisdiction in Bangkok early Wednesday morning.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Thursday that the Din Daeng station chief and four subordinates responsible for investigation and crime suppression were transferred.

He said the gambling den was operating at an old snooker club on Pracha Songkhro 8 Road. The officers would be investigated to determine if they had been lax in enforcing the law against gambling.

A 22-second-long video posted in the Survive page in Facebook on Wednesday showed a man with what appears to be a handgun scaring away people at a gambling table and snatching bundles of banknotes from boxes.

The man was wearing an orange cap, shorts and dark shirt and had a tattoo on his lower left arm.

The administrator of the Facebook page wrote that the incident happened early on Wednesday morning and identified the robber as “Mac Anusawaree”.

It was claimed the robber stole about 300,000 baht.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said police had yet to decide if they could take legal action because no one had filed a complaint about a robbery and police had yet to find out if the robber had a real gun.