Appeal Court upholds ex-MP Banyin's death sentence

Banyin: A former deputy commerce minister.

The Appeal Court has upheld the death sentence handed down by the Criminal Court to former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn for the murder of construction tycoon Chuwong Sae Tang in a staged car crash in 2015.

The court on Thursday said it reviewed all evidence and decided to uphold last year's ruling by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court against Banyin, who is also a former MP for Nakhon Sawan.

Wanpen Thana­thammasiri, the victim's sister, said she was prepared to fight the case in the Supreme Court if need be.

It was not known whether Banyin would appeal to the Supreme Court.