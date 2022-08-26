1,749 new Covid inpatients, 28 more deaths

Covid-19 vaccine recipients wait while their condition is monitored after inoculation at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok early this week. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul).

The country registered 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,749 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 29 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,002 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Thursday morning.

All the new 1,749 patients were local cases.

On Thursday, 1,601 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 18,182 others were receiving treatment (up from 18,062 the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,643,012 Covid-19 cases, including 2,419,577 this year, with 4,592,664 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,166 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,468 so far this year.