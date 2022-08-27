Govt offering free birth control pills

The government is providing free birth control pills via the Pao Tang app in a bid to reduce unwanted pregnancies, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek says.

Ms Rachada said with the rate of pregnant teens rising since 2016, the National Health Security Office has introduced a birth control programme covering Thai women aged 15-59.

They can register for free contraceptives via the app 13 times a year. Each registration can provide up to three packs of contraceptive pills, she added. Anyone unable to access the app can show their ID cards at medical centres or clinics registered with the programme.