Bangkok bridges to be inspected after Lat Phrao damage found

Chadchart urges public to be aware of possible risks from falling debris and accidents

An aerial view of the Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has called for a comprehensive inspection of traffic bridges across the city after being alerted to concerning damage to the bridge over the busy Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection.

The governor thanked former Democrat Party MP Watchara Petchthong for reporting the damage to the bridge to his office.

Parts of the bridge were damaged or missing as a result of high-speed collisions involving trucks and other vehicles, Mr Chadchart said during an inspection with deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon on Saturday.

“We have to carry out a system-wide inspection because there is a possibility of debris falling off and accidents,” the governor said. “We need to check every bridge, especially U-turn bridges that are at risk of collision by vehicles, and people should be wary as this is not uncommon.”

The safety of road infrastructure has attracted increased attention since last month, when two people died after a concrete beam from a U-turn bridge fell onto three passing vehicles on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon, just west of the capital. In that case, the structure was believed to have been weakened because insufficient reinforcing rods were used in an earlier repair.

Mr Chadchart also commented on frequent motorcycle accidents on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes, which have resulted in both injuries and fatalities. He said that contracts for the public transport line are being reconsidered ahead of their possible renewal in 2024 so that safety can be enhanced.

Mr Wisanu urged the public to report any causes for concern to the Traffy Fondue Smart City platform. It is a channel that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to manage complaints sent to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.