Woman held for sale of B11m in bogus air tickets

More than 100 people duped in scam dating back to 2014, say police

Police arrest 61-year-old suspected fraudster Sukanya Pochaka at an apartment in Nong Khaem district of Bangkok on Saturday. (Screenshot from กมล แย้มอุทัย YouTube channel)

Consumer protection police have arrested a 61-year-old woman suspected of selling fake air tickets worth a combined 11 million baht to more than a hundred victims eight years ago.

Sukanya Pochaka was apprehended on Saturday at an apartment in Phetkasem Soi 77 in Nong Khaem district of Bangkok. She was taken into custody on charges of false advertising and fraud.

Pol Col Chetphan Kitticharoensak, chief of the Consumer Protection Police Division subdivision 1, said that between April 12 and Dec 23, 2014, the woman operated a fraudulent booking service for air tickets from leading carriers through online channels including emails. More than 100 people contacted her to make bookings and even received confirmation messages claiming they had successfully purchased a ticket.

According to Pol Col Chetphan, the suspect received transfers totalling 11 million baht for the tickets she produced, but the would-be passengers would later find them unusable on their departure date. After initially fielding queries from the buyers, Ms Sukanya eventually became uncontactable, leading her victims to jointly file a complaint.

She was arrested on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court.

While the suspect has so far denied the charges, police discovered another warrant against her issued in December 2014 for defrauding the public.

Police officers question suspect Sukanya Pochaka after her arrest in Nong Khaem district of Bangkok on Saturday. Video - กมล แย้มอุทัย YouTube channel