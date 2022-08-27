Kratom bill becomes law, minors warned

Kratom plants are displayed at a Justice Ministry press conference about its annual performance on Oct 8, 2021. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A law to promote the sale of kratom by individuals has officially taken effect, with violators reminded of the penalties, especially for people under 18.

The Kratom Law came into force on Saturday after it was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday.

The law opens opportunities for farmers and individuals to sell kratom-based goods including food and drinks, including online sales. Previously, people could sell only plants and leaves.

Although the use and sale of kratom is promoted under the law, sales of kratom are banned to the underaged, and pregnant and lactating women. Places where its sale is banned include all schools and other educational institutions, dormitories and public parks.

Recreational use of kratom has long been a problem in Thailand. A cocktail of kratom leaves mixed and cooked with cough syrup and cola, known as “4x100”, is popular among young people, especially in the Deep South.

The law also prohibits the import and export of kratom leaves without approval from the Narcotics Control Board.

Advertising to encourage people to use kratom leaves or leaves mixed with psychotropic substances for recreational purpose is prohibited.

Penalties for violators of various parts of the law vary from a fine of 30,000 baht to two years’ imprisonment.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek on Saturday stressed that violators need to be aware of penalties, as the law was intended largely to promote use of the formerly restricted plant for medical and economic purposes.

Kratom was decriminalised on June 9 along with cannabis and hemp, but cannabis use has since proliferated in all its forms, including recreational, as there is still no law governing its use.

Authorities have been responding with ad hoc regulations in an effort to stamp out cannabis use that they deem inappropriate. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul continues to stress that the main point of legalisation is to promote medical and economic use of the plant. Foreign tourists who want to come to Thailand just to smoke pot should think again, he has said.

Mr Anutin has said that he expects the bill on cannabis to be returned to the House for its second and final readings before this month is over.