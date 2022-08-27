Mountain B fire death toll reaches 21

19 people still in hospitals more than three weeks after tragedy in Chon Buri

The interior of the gutted Mountain B pub in Sattahip after the blaze on Aug 5. (Photo: Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya)

Another patient seriously injured in the fire at the Mountain B pub in Chon Buri died on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

The Chon Buri public relations office said the man died at Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok. Nineteen other people are still in hospitals in Chon Buri, Rayong, Pathum Thani and Bangkok, with seven of them reliant on ventilators.

The fire started at the pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri in the early hours of Aug 5, killing 13 at the scene as they were unable to escape and trapped by the blaze that ripped through the venue.

The pub was operating without a proper permit, had a blocked exit and had undergone extensive modifications that involved the use of highly inflammable soundproofing materials.

Somyos Panprasong, 55, the owner of the pub, has been charged with recklessness, causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission.