Last Supoj burglary suspect caught in Laos

The sixth and last suspect in a high-profile robbery 11 years ago that led to former transport permanent secretary Supoj Saplom being found guilty of being unusually wealthy has been caught.

Veerasak Chuelee, 47, fled to Laos after robbing Supoj's house in Wang Thong Lang, Bangkok, on Nov 12, 2011.

Mr Veerasak was arrested by Lao authorities and handed over to police at the border checkpoint in Nong Khai from where he was brought to Bangkok and remanded in custody at Wang Thong Lang station on Friday.

The suspect was due to be taken to the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road yesterday where he will serve the first round of his 12-day detention. Police opposed bail for Mr Veerasak, given the gravity of the offence.

Police said Mr Veerasak worked with five other men -- Singthong Jaichomchuen, Saokaew Namwong, Pongsak Namwong, Somboon Riyaten and Kamnuan Meknoi -- in the robbery. They have all been captured by police.

Mr Veerasak, who denied involvement in the crime, told police he escaped to Laos as the case had attracted widespread publicity and he did not feel safe in Thailand.

The suspects told police that during the robbery they stumbled on many bags containing cash estimated to be worth between 700 million and 1 billion baht in Supoj's house. They managed to make off with about 200 million baht in cash.

Supoj discounted the robbers' claim, saying only 5 million baht was taken. However, the police later retrieved 18 million baht in cash from the robbers along with 10-baht weight of gold jewellery items.

The case caught the attention of the National Anti-Corruption Commission which launched a probe against Supoj.

After a lengthy investigation, it found him guilty of being unusually wealthy and ordered assets worth almost 65 million baht to be seized.