Drugs left in crashed car as passengers flee

Police search a Toyota sedan abandoned after crashing into a ditch in Ron Phibun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday night. They found more than 40,000 meth pills in the vehicle. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Police found 40,000 methamphetamine pills in a car that had crashed and then been abandoned in Ron Phibun district late on Sunday night.

The two men in the vehicle fled, flourishing guns, when a rescue team arrived to help, police said.

Pol Col Suthas Songsayom, the Ron Phibun police chief, said an accident was reported near Suan Phak intersection in tambon Ron Phibun about 11.30pm. A car had crashed into the ditch in the road median strip.

Police sent to the scene found a white Toyota sedan in the ditch, its front badly damaged. There was no one in the car.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered 40,084 meth pills hidden in the right front door, along with 40 rounds of .357 ammunition and a licence to carry a gun.



Rescuers of the Sayam Ruam Chai Foundation who arrived at the scene ahead of the police said that as they approached the crashed vehicle two men got out of it, brandishing handguns. They quickly moved away, fearful for their lives.

The two men then fled on foot, taking something away with them, they said.



The car and the meth pills were taken to Ron Phibun police station for further examination.