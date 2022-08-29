Section
Damrongsak will be next police chief


published : 29 Aug 2022 at 17:17

writer: Online Reporters

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas. (File photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas. (File photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The National Police Policy Commission (NPPC) on Monday approved the nomination of Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, a deputy police chief, as the new national police chief, succeeding Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk who retires at the end of September, a police source said.

His promotion was approved at a meeting of the NPPC chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, in his capacity as acting prime minister.

The six-member commission voted 6-0 in favour of Pol Gen Damrongsak as the new police chief, as proposed by Pol Gen Suwat, the outgoing police chief.

Born on Sept 3, 1963, Pol Gen Damrongsak is a Class 38 graduate of the Royal Thai Police Academy.

Since he is due to retire in 2023, Pol Gen Damrongsak will be at the helm of the police force for only one year.

