Chiang Rai pub raid finds 300+ teens, all fire doors locked

Authorities found more than 300 underage drinkers packed inside a popular nightspot in Muang district of Chiang Rai in the early hours of Saturday — with all three fire exit doors locked.

A combined team of officials from the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) and the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection (DJOP) stormed Parclub on Rat Bamrung Road around 2am.

Upon seeing the officials, many teenagers waiting to enter the pub fled on motorcycles. Inside, the team found a room packed with young customers who were drinking and dancing. They ordered staff at the pub to turn off the music and switch on the lights.

An inspection found 325 patrons under the legal drinking age of 20, with the youngest ones aged 16. Fifty customers did not have ID cards.

All three fire exit doors were locked, according to the DPA’s law enforcement operations centre.

The pub operator was initially charged with allowing people aged below 20 to use its services, operating beyond legal hours, serving alcoholic drinks to underage customers and related offences.

Following the raid, the superintendent of Muang district police station in Chiang Rai, Pol Col Kittipong Sukwattanapan, was transferred to an inactive post at the provincial police operations centre, effective immediately.

The order was signed on Saturday afternoon by Pol Maj Gen Chinawich Wichaithanapat, chief of Chiang Rai police.

Authorities will also propose that the Chiang Rai governor revoke the operating licence of the pub and order its closure for five years.

Ronnarong Thipsiri, chief of the DPA law enforcement operations centre, who led the raid, said operators of all entertainment venues must have a sense of social responsibility and must refrain from breaking the law.

Saturday’s raid came less than a month after a fire on Aug 5 at the Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri, which has taken 23 lives to date. Its fire exits were also blocked.

