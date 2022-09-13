Govt plans to end new HIV cases by 2030

A health official shows an HIV testing kit at Government House. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand plans to launch an online programme aimed at enhancing public access to HIV testing and HIV/Aids treatment while setting an ambitious goal to see no new HIV infections by 2030.

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has set aside 3.97 billion baht to fund the 2023 fiscal year project which will officially begin on Oct 1, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek, on Monday. The programme will involve the provision of free HIV screening tests, consultancy, treatment and related laboratory testing required during the life-long treatment of people living with HIV/Aids, she said.

Thailand hopes to eradicate new infections by 2030, according to Ms Rachada, who explained that the plan is part of a cooperative venture between the Ministry of Public Health, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Thailand office and Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital.

"Not only is this new online programme intended for fighting HIV infection but also for preventing and treating other sexually transmitted diseases," she said.

Those interested in the services are encouraged to find out more about the programme via the Line account @Stand by you or the website standbyyou.info, she said, adding that all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality.

"This online service is intended primarily for the young people who might need advice on HIV/Aids, a self-test kit and other services including HIV medicines taken before or after possible exposure to HIV to prevent HIV infection," she said.

Last year, figures showed there were 520,000 people living with HIV, including 6,500 new infections, in Thailand. Most of the new infections occurred among the 15-24 age group, she said.

Considerably higher rates of infection for other sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis and gonorrhoea were also found in that younger age group, she said. Those testing positive for these two diseases are usually five to nine times more likely to also have HIV as well, she said.