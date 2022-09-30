Storm weakens but flood threat remains

Storm runoff hits the heart of Chaiyaphum in the Northeast on Thursday night. (Photo and video by Makkawan Wannakul)

Storm Noru has weakened to a low-pressure system but will continue to bring heavy rain on Friday, with the threat of flooding, the Meteorological Department said.

Director-general Chomparee Chompurat said the storm weakened to a strong low-pressure system in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum about 7pm on Thursday.

The low-pressure system covered the lower North, upper Central Plains and the Northeast on Friday.

Together with the strong monsoon, it would cause heavy rain in parts of the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains, the East and the South for another day. Ms Chomparee said, with runoff and possible flash floods on slopes and low-lying areas.

Small boats should remain ashore in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand until Saturday.

Persistent rain generated runoff from the Phu Langka mountain range that poured into Muang district of Chaiyaphum about 9pm on Thursday.

Flood levels ranged from 50-80 centimetres in the heart of the province on Thursday night, and had slightly subsided to 50-60cm on Friday morning.

Chaiyaphum was among provinces in the Central Plains, the North and the Northeast where the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation expected runoff and flash floods on Friday.

Other provinces were:

North:

Chiang Mai

Lampang

Lamphun

Mae Hong Son

Nan

Phetchabun

Phitsanulok

Sukhothai

Tak

Uttaradit

Central Plain:

Ang Thong

Ayutthaya

Chai Nat

Chanthaburi

Pathum Thani

Prachin Buri

Rayong

Sa Kaeo

Saraburi

Sing Buri

Trat

Northeast:

Amnat Charoen

Buri Ram

Khon Kaen

Maha Sarakham

Nakhon Ratchasima

Roi Et

Si Sa Ket

Surin

Yasothon

Ubon Ratchathani





A run-off in Muang district of Chaiyaphum on Thursday night.