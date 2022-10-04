Child driver in fatal red light crash reports to police

The wrecked BMW sedan after the accident. It was driven by a 15-year-old boy who ran a red light and hit and killed a motorcyclist at an intersection in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Sept 30, 2022. (Police photo)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An unlicensed 15-year-old boy who drove a BMW through a red light and killed a newly graduated engineer at an intersection in Muang district on Sept 30 has reported to police to hear charges.

Pol Lt Col Paisal Panrew, an investigator, said the boy was accompanied by his parents when he turned up at Pho Klang police station on Monday afternoon.

The boy, whose name was withheld because of his age, was questioned by police in the presence of officials from the youth observation and protection centre.



He was charged with reckless driving causing death, ignoring a red light and driving without a licence. The boy confessed to the charges.



Pol Lt Col Paisal said the case was simple, not complicated. Police investigators were compiling the evidence and their report would be passed to prosecutors for legal proceedings.



He said the boy was not driving under the influence of alcohol, as confirmed by a test after the accident.



The accident occurred on Sept 30 about 10pm. A BMW sedan driven by the 15-year-old ran a red light at an intersection and hit Thanapol Kaewmoon, 24, who was riding a motorcycle from Suranaree University of Technology in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima back to his room. Thanapol died at the scene.



Thanapol was from Tha Tako district in Nakhon Sawan and had only recently graduated with honours in telecommunications engineering. He was working part-time at the university hospital while preparing to pursue his master's degree.