Guns to be confiscated from rogue police, officials

Senior police officers, right, hand firearms to the subordinates who bought them with discounts under the police's welfare gun project in 2017. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Police officers and administrative officials who exhibit behavioural problems will have their guns confiscated, according to the national police chief.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the national police chief, said on Monday the Royal Thai Police Office and the Interior Ministry planned to recall guns from police, administrative officials and other governmental officials who were issued government-sponsored weapons but showed aggressive behaviour.

Officials who had faced complaints about their behaviour and retired officials with such characteristics would not be spared, the police chief said.

He added that people who wanted gun icences would first have to be certified for good mental health, and holders of such licences would have to pass mental checkups over time.

Relevant officials would discuss such gun control measures in a meeting convened by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

The movement followed the brutal massacre by a sacked policeman at a childcare centre in Nong Bua Lam Phu province last Thursday.

The ex-cop, who had been previously prosecuted for drug abuse, murdered 37 people - including 24 children - in Na Klang district on Thursday afternoon before taking his own life. He also killed his wife and son.

Earlier the national police chief said the man had mental problems after extensive drug abuse.