More Chao Phraya floods this week

People wade through floodwater in tambon Koh Kret of Nonthaburi province on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A large volume of water from the North that is making its way down to the Central Plains provinces is set to wreak further havoc on communities living along the Chao Phraya River, including those in Bangkok.

The flood situation remains a concern, according to satellite data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

The Chao Phraya barrage in Chai Nat, the main regulator of water from the North, increased its water discharge to 3,113 cubic metres per second on Sunday -- a high for the year so far.

This new discharge rate is directly impacting provinces downstream as it is increasing flood levels in already stricken provinces and hampering drainage efforts.

Fears are mounting that the flood situation in central Thailand, from Chai Nat down to Ayutthaya and on to Bangkok, is set to experience more woes.

In Ayutthaya, a section of the road between Ayutthaya town and Sena district was under water on Monday after the Chao Phraya Dam increased its own discharge rate.

On Monday morning, levels in the Chao Phraya and Noy rivers went up in downstream provinces and overflow hit riverside communities and roads. The embankment crumbled at Wat Ban Daeng in tambon Nam Tao in Bang Ban district, and water poured across the Ayutthaya-Sena road.

A section of the road from Si Kuk Bridge across the Noi River was 15-30 centimetres under water, causing heavy traffic.

Data from the Smart Water Operation Center (SWOC) reported that the Pasak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri has reached full capacity. The SWOC suggested draining water into the Phra Ram VI Dam at 901 cubic metres per second to ease pressure on the dam.

Thailand's National Water Command Centre (NWCC) also issued its own warning about the levels in many large water reservoirs rising.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Monday ordered the Royal Irrigation Department through the NWCC to keep the water level in the Chao Phraya barrage in check without raising the discharge rate where possible.

Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchat Sittipunt revealed on Monday that water levels in Bangkok may subside due to forecasts of less rain this week, with floods in some areas, such as Bang Khen Mai and Pak Khlong Talat, likely to quickly subside.