PM joins cremation ritual for victims
Thailand
General

published : 12 Oct 2022 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

People gather near funeral pyres of victims during the cremation ceremony at Wat Rat Samakkhi on Tuesday following the mass shooting at a daycare centre in Uthai Sawan, Nong Bua Lam Phu province. REUTERS
A large number of people from many parts of Thailand on Tuesday joined the mass cremation for 36 victims of Thursday's massacre in Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

The royally sponsored cremations were held at Wat Rat Samakkhi for 19 bodies, Wat Sri Uthai for 11 bodies, and Wat Thep Mongkhon Phichai for six bodies in Na Klang district.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha took his cabinet members to join the cremation at Wat Rat Samakkhi where he led the ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit led the rite at Wat Sri Uthai while Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow led the cremation rite at Wat Thep Mongkhon Phichai.

In the morning, the bodies of the dead children were placed in clothes that reflected their dream careers such as doctors, nurses, astronauts, soldiers, and teachers.

The uniforms were tailor-made in Lampang and they perfectly fit them, said Ukkarit Muangmungkung, a deputy of the Song Serm Tham Foundation, which helped carry coffins containing the bodies of the victims on the day of the tragedy.

Department of Mental Health chief Amporn Benjaponpitak said it was good that many people attended the cremations as they could support and be close to each other.

Dr Amporn said the conditions of the hospitalised victims were all improving, adding that one of two boys treated in an ICU at Nong Bua Lam Phu hospital could now communicate.

She said the number of post-traumatic stress disorder cases caused by the massacre had jumped to 260 from the original survey of 170 cases on Monday.

