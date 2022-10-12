Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai university rankings slide, Singapore cements SE Asia best
Thailand
General

Thai university rankings slide, Singapore cements SE Asia best

published : 12 Oct 2022 at 17:47

writer: Online Reporters

A student holds a bouquet of flowers during a graduation ceremony at Thammasat University. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)
A student holds a bouquet of flowers during a graduation ceremony at Thammasat University. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

Rankings of universities in Thailand slid in the latest Times Higher Education global report, below tertiary institutions in Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines

The report released on Wednesday put the four best Thai universities in the 801-1,000 band. They were:

  • Chulalongkorn University
  • King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi
  • Mae Fah Luang University
  • Mahidol University

Their positions dropped from last year when Mae Fah Luang and MU were in a higher group of 601-800.

This year, Chiang Mai was the only university in the 1,001-1,200 group, while five others were grouped in the 1,201-1,500 cluster. They were: 

  • Khon Kaen University
  • King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok
  • Prince of Songkla University
  • Suranaree University of Technology
  • Thammasat University

Phil Baty, chief knowledge officer of Times Higher Education, said in a statement said some Thai leading universities had seen their rankings slip.

Singapore underlined its solid performances in higher education as its two universities led members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). The National University of Singapore was even in the world's top 20 at 19th and Nanyang Technological University jumped 10 notches from last year to 36.

“The data shows clearly that the city state of Singapore is a growing world powerhouse for excellence in higher education and a beacon for the Asean nations – a powerful and well-connected international hub that continues to improve," Mr Baty said. "However, other Asean nations are really falling behind the global competition, giving cause for concern."

Universiti Brunei Darussalam in Brunei was the only higher education institution in Southeast Asia other than Singapore in the 301-350 grouping.

The best universities in the Philippines and Malaysia were Ateneo de Manila University and the University of Malaya respectively, both in the 351-400 band.

Duy Tan University in Danang was the best in Vietnam in a lower tier of the 401-500 cluster, while Indonesia was the only country in the region whose best university, the University of Indonesia, was ranked lower than its Thai peers. It stayed in the 1,001-1,200 tier.

Mr Baty called for more cooperation in education and research among universities in Southeast Asia to be better placed in the global rankings amid strong competition from other regions in education.

"International competition is extremely intense, funding requirements are extremely demanding and you have to run very fast just to stand still in the global rankings,” he said.

The world's best rated university was still the University of Oxford, for seven consecutive years. The United States dominated the top 10 with seven universities led by Harvard at second, and the rest were in  the United Kingdom.

The world rankings this year covered 1,799 universities from 104 countries and regions, the largest in the 19-year history of the rankings.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (10)
MOST RECENT
World

Over 80,000 vehicles travel on Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville expressway in first week of trial operation

PHNOM PENH: More than 80,000 vehicles had travelled on Cambodia's first-ever expressway in the first week of its trial operation, according to data released by the freeway operator.

18:41
Thailand

11.6m speed pills seized, 4 suspects arrested in 2 major cases

Police have seized more than 11 million speed pills and other drugs in two major cases, with four suspected drug couriers arrested.

18:28
World

Russians fleeing Putin's call-up sail to S.Korea, 2 ‘en route to Thailand’

SEOUL: Desperate to avoid military call-up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians have sailed in yachts down the North Pacific coast to South Korea, but most were refused entry, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday.

17:58