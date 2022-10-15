Tourism's October boon

Travelers use Chiang Mai airport in Chiang Mai province on Friday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

More than 3.1 million tourists are expected nationwide during the two long holiday periods this month, generating more than 12 billion baht.

The four-day holiday began on Thursday, the anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's passing, as both Thai and foreign tourists have been flocking to major tourist destinations.

The other holiday period from Oct 22-24 is also expected to see large numbers of tourists. Oct 24 is a holiday in lieu of King Chulalongkorn Day, which falls on Oct 23.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) deputy governor for domestic marketing, said tourism is expected to bounce back over the two periods.

Moreover, the rainy season is nearing an end and will usher in the cool season, which is the high season for tourism starting next month, she said, adding the TAT is also rolling out tourism promotional campaigns for the North and Northeast.

There will be an estimated 3,161,134 tourists travelling this month, generating more than 12.9 billion baht, Ms Thapanee said.

In Phuket, TAT's office director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri said that the four-day holiday that began on Thursday is expected to generate more than 2 billion baht in revenue from tourist spending on the island province.

There will be 24,370 international passengers on board 137 flights from 29 airlines arriving in Phuket from Oct 13 to 16, plus 28,038 domestic passengers from 217 flights operated by seven domestic airlines.

She predicted that hotel room occupancy during the four-day holiday period would be 39.16%. The average room stay was expected to be 2.3 nights per person.

About 152,691 visitors are expected in Phuket during the period, generating around 2.19 billion baht, said Ms Nanthasiri.

During the period, the Thanyabura Trail Run 2022 event will be held tomorrow, she said.

In Surat Thani, Nanthawan Siriphokphat, director of the TAT's Surat Thani office, said some 51,488 tourists are expected in the southern province between Oct 13-16.

Of them, 20,647 will be domestic travellers and the rest will be foreign visitors.

She said that hotel room occupancy during the four-day holiday period would be 46.42%, generating 676 million baht in revenue.

Thai tourists are expected to spend 2,788 baht each while foreign visitors will spend 4,295 baht each, she said.

The main events that attract tourists include the Chak Phra festival involving the procession of hauling a Buddha image on a decorated carriage, and boat races between Oct 7-15, as well as the renowned Full Moon Party at Had Rin on Koh Phangan on Tuesday, Ms Nanthawan said.

Ferry services have been increased to meet rising demand.

Meanwhile, there are about 28-30 daily flights between Bangkok and Surat Thani with 4,000-4,700 passengers each day, Ms Nanthawan said.

In Pattaya, Thai and foreign tourists have reportedly been flocking to Koh Larn and Jomtien Beach.

In Chiang Mai, Wichit Kaewsaithiam, director of Chiang Mai international airport, said that as of Wednesday, more than 19,000 passengers, mostly domestic travellers, flew to the northern province.

He said this was the highest number since the pandemic hit the country over two years ago.