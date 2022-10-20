Prayut orders Ayutthaya to be flood ready

Staff of the Royal Irrigation Department filled a road cut by strongly flowing water near the Chao Chet water gate in Ayutthaya's Sena district on Wednesday. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) is confident the three industrial estates in Ayutthaya are well-prepared to protect themselves against flooding in the province, deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday.

Ms Rachada said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had told state agencies to lay down plans to cope with flooding in Ayutthaya, including the Nakhon Luang, Bang Pa-in and Ban Wa (Hi-Tech) industrial estates and communities around them.

The IEAT said each estate had its own flood prevention system, which included flood prevention dykes, water pumps and a water retention area. With the flooding situation improving, the IEAT believed the industrial estates were well-protected.

Ms Rachada said the water level outside the estates was still below the top of flood prevention dykes.

She said state agencies had been asked to find ways to address concerns that if roads outside were flooded, it would be difficult for people travelling to the factories and for deliveries to be carried out.

The Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province was discharging water downstream at a rate of 1,947 cubic metres/second yesterday morning. The water level on both sides of the Noi River, a tributary of the Chao Phraya River, was still high.

Governor Niwat Rungsakhon said there were problems at two locations.

The first was a leak beneath the concrete embankment at Moo 1 village in tambon Samko, Sena district, causing Moo 1 and 2 villages to be partially flooded.

The second was the road near the Chao Chet watergate, in tambon Rang Chorakhe, Sena district, which had been cut for about 15 metres by a strong current of water.

The water flowed into the Khlong Chao Chet canal at a rate of 100 cubic metres/second. Crews from the Irrigation Department worked overnight trying the block the water. They had managed to slow the flow considerably, the governor said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned people in the South to brace for heavy to very heavy rain that may trigger flash floods and overflows from today until Saturday while Tropical Storm Nesat is expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam between Thursday and Friday.

During Oct 19-22, the monsoon trough will lie across the middle South while the southwesterly winds across the Andaman Sea and the South will become stronger.

This will likely cause heavy rain in the South. Waves up to 2-3 metres high are expected in the Andaman Sea and more than 3m during thundershowers. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves up to 1-2m are expected and more than 2m during thundershowers.

The department warned people living in the South to beware of possible dangers from heavy rain and the accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and possibly result in water courses overflowing.