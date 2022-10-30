1 Thai dies in Seoul Halloween crush as Khao San party goes ahead

Flowers are laid on Sunday at the scene of a Halloween stampede in the capital's popular Itaewon district in Seoul. (AFP photo)

One Thai national died in a Halloween crush in Seoul, the Thai embassy in South Korea said on Sunday, as it sought details from South Korean authorities.

The embassy said it had been informed by South Korean police that one Thai was killed in the event held in Itaewon district of the capital.

The embassy did not provide details of the victim, including their gender and whether or not they were a tourist, a student or a worker, saying only that diplomats were in contact with police in South Korea to obtain detailed information about the deceased's family in Thailand.

Any Thais wanting to contact the embassy can call 010-6747-0095 or 010-3099-2955 around the clock. The number for a South Korean centre for inquiries about those missing after the stampede is 02-2199-8660.

All Thais were strongly advised by the embassy to avoid events throughout the country, it said.

South Korea has been one of the most popular destinations for Thai tourists since it lifted Covid-19 restrictions.

Some Thais posted photos of their friends on Twitter asking for help to locate them on Saturday night.

More than 150 people were killed in the crush as an estimated 100,000 people packed alleys and steep roads. The crush took place at 10pm (8pm Thailand time) on Saturday.

South Korea has cancelled several events in the wake of the tragedy.

Khao San not spooked

Khao San Road is planning a Halloween party on Monday to energise the tourism sector after the Covid-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on the industry.

Sa-nga Ruengwattanakul, the president of the Khao San Road Business Association, said the event in the capital will be held as planned with measures to handle party-goers, according to Channel 3 online.

The Khao San business leader said that before the party starts, the association will hold talks with Phra Nakhon district officials on safety measures and a plan to limit the number of people who can enter the area.