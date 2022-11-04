Prayut to attend key Asean summit in Phnom Penh

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will be in Cambodia from Nov 10-13 to attend the Asean Summit, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Tanee Sangrat, director-general of the ministry's Department of Information, said Gen Prayut, who is also defence minister, will travel to Phnom Penh to take part in the meetings, which will be attended by representatives from Asean nations, as well as the bloc's dialogue partners such as China, South Korea, Japan, the US, India, Australia and Canada.

The United Nations will also be represented at the summit as an observer.

The summit will be followed by the Asean Plus Three Summit and related meetings. Cambodia -- as the outgoing chair and host -- has arranged for the summit leaders to meet with parliamentarians from other states, as well as youth representatives and members of the private sector, according to Mr Tanee.

Cambodia is also organising the 2nd Asean Global Dialogue, which is aimed at promoting Asean's suitability as a platform for high-stakes dialogue on important global issues.

Among issues Thailand will raise at the summit are; the bloc's collective effort to overcome global challenges, building public health security, reinforcing economic strength via the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, materialising free trade deals between the bloc and partner countries, promoting cooperation in digital and innovative developments for start-ups as SMEs, creating security in food and energy sectors, and forging peace and stability.