Teacher kills autistic son before consuming toilet cleaner

An ambulance takes the injured teacher to a hospital after she drank toilet cleaner at a condominium unit in Hat Yai, Songkhla. Her 5-year-old son was found dead there. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A teacher killed her autistic son in what police believed she might have smothered him a pillow before she attempted suicide by drinking a glass of toilet cleaner at a condominium unit in Hat Yai district on Tuesday. She was hurt and rushed to a hospital.

Thitirat Kongkerd, a 39-year-old teacher at a public school in Hat Yai, was given first aid by staff at the condo before police, a hospital doctor and rescue workers arrived, said Pol Capt Seree Chokphong, deputy investigation chief at Hat Yai police station, who was reported at 10.47am on Tuesday.

The woman was rushed to hospital, he said.

Police found the body of her five-year-old son lying dead face-up on the bed, with pillows and blankets on the floor.

A technician at the condo told police that Ms Thitirat came out of her room on the 19th floor to seek help after she tried to take her own life. He immediately alerted rescue workers. The technician then entered her room and found her son lying dead on the bed.

Police believed the woman might have suffocated her son, while the toilet cleaner caused the woman pain but did not kill her.

People who were close to the woman told police that she might have suffered from stress arising from family issues or taking a loan from the school.

The teacher lived with her son alone in the condo.

Police were questioning her relatives.