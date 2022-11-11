Frist cruise ship visiting Chon Buri since Covid arrived

The Viking Orion cruise ship docks at Laem Chabang port in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, on Thursday. It was due to leave on Friday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

CHON BURI: The first cruise ship to visit the Gulf of Thailand since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years' ago docked in Si Racha district for a brief visit on Thursday.

The Viking Orion, with 930 passengers and 499 crew, moored at Laem Chabang port on Thursday morning after travelling from Singapore. The Norwegian flagged vessel was scheduled to leave on Friday for Malaysia.

Chon Buri governor Thawatchai Srithong, Vice Adm Pichai Lorchusakul, director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Region 1, and senior officials were at the port to welcome tourists and crew. Traditional Thai dancers entertained them.

Mr Thawatchai said the arrival of the cruise ship showed that Chon Buri province was again open to tourists with the easing of the Covid-19 threat. He expected more cruise ships would visit the province soon, bringing a welcome boost for the economy.